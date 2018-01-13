Research aims to predict algae blooms on lakes, rivers

By JOHN SEEWER

Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Researchers along the Ohio River are trying to figure out how to predict which rivers and lakes in Ohio and other states are at risk from toxic algae.

They say it could help prevent algae outbreaks and be a model for states around the nation seeing an increasing number of waterways plagued by harmful algae.

Researchers at Ohio State University are starting the multi-year project to create a classification system for waterways to say what areas are at risk.

They'll be collecting and analyzing water samples and studying land-use in the Ohio River's basin in southern Ohio, northern Kentucky and southern Indiana.

Another project that includes researchers from the University of Cincinnati is setting up a series of sensors along the Ohio River to detect harmful algae.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.