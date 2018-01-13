Authorities: Boy held hostage in home, SWAT on scene

A young boy is being held hostage inside a Liberty Township home as a SWAT team tries to negotiate his release Saturday morning, authorities said.

The boy, who is believed to be 10 years old, is being held by a man inside a home in the 7000 block of East Hamilton Place.

Authorities have not said yet exactly what led up to the incident, which began about eight hours ago.

Deputies responded to the area about 1 a.m.

Gunshots were fired at deputies, and an emergency vehicle has been hit outside the home, they said.

No injuries have been reported.

Butler County dispatchers refused to release the address of the incident or details.

"Everyone is safe at this point. There is no danger to the public. We are actively working the scene right now," a dispatcher said.

