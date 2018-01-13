Man holding boy hostage, firing at officers near Cincinnati

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) - Authorities outside Cincinnati say a man is holding a 10-year-old boy hostage at an apartment complex and has been shooting at officers and their vehicles.
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says no one has been hurt since the hostage situation began early Saturday after midnight.
He says there was an altercation inside an apartment and that a man who doesn't live there stayed behind with the boy.
The sheriff says the man isn't related to the boy.
Jones says the suspect has fired at least 20 times at authorities, hitting an armored vehicle and a robot outside the building.
He says negotiators have been talking with the man and that authorities haven't fired back and are being extremely cautious.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
