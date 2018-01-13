Wentzville health care processing facility to close

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A large suburban St. Louis employer - one of a handful of major Affordable Care Act processing facilities - is closing.

The Post-Dispatch reports that Serco, a British-based company with U.S. headquarters in Northern Virginia, runs the processing facility in Wentzville. Three years ago, it employed as many as 1,500.

The Post-Dispatch says the closing will see about 850 employees laid off.

The company won a $1.2 billion, 5-year contract in July 2013 to process applications for the Affordable Care Act, the national health care law passed in 2010. The Wentzville center was one of three the firm opened nationally to handle the deluge of people expected to sign up for health insurance. The others are in Kentucky and Arkansas. It's not clear whether those facilities are closing.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

