Louisville man caught in Florida after triple slaying

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man wanted in a triple slaying has been captured after fleeing to Florida.

A release from the Hernando County Sheriff says officers arrested 46-year-old Christopher Cruz Olivo Friday night on a warrant for triple murder in Louisville. Olivo was wearing a ballistic vest and had an AK-47 assault rifle on the passenger seat of his vehicle when he was stopped in his car by violent crimes task force officers in Florida.

Police in Louisville found three bodies, a man and two women, inside a home earlier on Friday. Two young children were also found unharmed in the home.

Olivo fled to Florida with his 3-year-old daughter. She was located in Hernando County and was unharmed, the sheriff's department says. Louisville police are traveling to Florida to bring him back.

