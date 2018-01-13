African-American police, firefighters give students scholarships at MLK banquet

Hawaii was woken up Saturday morning by a false ballistic missile threat alert sent to Hawaii phones.Full Story >
A young boy is being held hostage inside a Liberty Township home as a SWAT team tries to negotiate his release Saturday morning, authorities said.Full Story >
Hawaii emergency management officials said a push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii on Saturday was mistake.Full Story >
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.Full Story >
A woman saw the 5-year-old boy without a jacket on him. The temperature around 5 p.m. Thursday was 21 degrees, with a wind chill of 5.Full Story >
