African-American police, firefighters give students scholarships at MLK banquet

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

African-American Cincinnati police and firefighters are awarding scholarships to students at an annual Martin Luther King Jr. banquet Saturday night.

The scholarships, each for $500, will be presented to to six Cincinnati Public Schools students at the event at the Westin Hotel Downtown.

Cocktails start at 6 p.m. and the presentation begins at 7 p.m.

Keynote speaker will be CPS Board President Laura Mitchell.

The scholarship money was raised over the past year through fundraisers held by the Sentinel Police Association and Cincinnati African-American Firefighters Association (CAFA).

The students are:

  • Sydney Wyatt
  • Meccah Betts
  • Faith Stewart
  • Tatianna Gabriel
  • Jayda Rogers
  • Moses Harris

The Sentinel Police Association also will swear in their new executive board members:

  • President: Cincinnati Police Officer Louis Arnold Sr.
  • Vice President: Lt. Danita Pettis
  • Treasurer: Sgt. Olivia Greer Brown
  • Sgt. in Arms: Officer David Dovier
  • Business Manager: Sgt. Cassandra Tucker
  • Financial Secretary: Officer Sabreen Robinson
  • Secretary: Officer Alisha Stevenson

