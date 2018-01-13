African-American police, firefighters give students scholarships at MLK banquet

African-American Cincinnati police and firefighters are awarding scholarships to students at an annual Martin Luther King Jr. banquet Saturday night.

The scholarships, each for $500, will be presented to to six Cincinnati Public Schools students at the event at the Westin Hotel Downtown.

Cocktails start at 6 p.m. and the presentation begins at 7 p.m.

Keynote speaker will be CPS Board President Laura Mitchell.

The scholarship money was raised over the past year through fundraisers held by the Sentinel Police Association and Cincinnati African-American Firefighters Association (CAFA).

The students are:

Sydney Wyatt

Meccah Betts

Faith Stewart

Tatianna Gabriel

Jayda Rogers

Moses Harris

The Sentinel Police Association also will swear in their new executive board members:

President: Cincinnati Police Officer Louis Arnold Sr.

Vice President: Lt. Danita Pettis

Treasurer: Sgt. Olivia Greer Brown

Sgt. in Arms: Officer David Dovier

Business Manager: Sgt. Cassandra Tucker

Financial Secretary: Officer Sabreen Robinson

Secretary: Officer Alisha Stevenson

