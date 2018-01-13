Battle of the River Raisin historical reenactment planned

MONROE, Mich. (AP) - A historical reenactment is scheduled to commemorate the 205th anniversary of the Battle of the River Raisin in southeastern Michigan.
Re-enactors from Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and Canada will take part in the free event next Friday and Saturday at the River Raisin National Battlefield Park in Monroe. The battlefield is dedicated to the remembrance of the War of 1812.
The event also will feature speakers, tactical demonstrations, canons and other historical weapons.
Kentucky National Guard Command historian John Trowbridge will present "Kentuckians in the War of 1812" on Friday at the park's education center. Author and retired Canadian Forces Major Sandy Antal will speak on "Unspoken Sub-plots to the Raisin River Affair of 1813" on Saturday.
Tactical demonstrations and other ceremonies will start Saturday morning.
