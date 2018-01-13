Mark Wahlberg donates $1.5 M reshoot fee to charity in Michelle Williams' name

Mark Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million when his costar Michelle Williams was paid $1,000 for the 10-day reshoot. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - Mark Wahlberg is donating his reshoot fee for "All the Money in the World" to the Time’s Up legal defense fund. The fund will provide legal support to women who've experienced harassment at work.

The money Wahlberg made for the reshoot had been the subject of controversy after news emerged about a massive pay disparity between him and costar Michelle Williams.

Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million for the work, while Williams only received a per diem of about $1,000.

His agency, William Morris Endeavor, is giving another $500,000 to the fund.

The announcement of the donation came after many actors and directors expressed dismay over the pay disparity for the 10-day reshoot of the Ridley Scott film.

Reshoots were necessary after multiple accusations of sexual misconduct surfaced against Kevin Spacey who was starring in the film. Spacey was replaced by Christopher Plummer, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for the role.

Williams was also nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in the movie.

Michelle Williams' reaction to Mark Wahlberg's donation: pic.twitter.com/iDIzLwangf — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) January 14, 2018

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.