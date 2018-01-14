Southern states join to promote civil rights tourism

By JAY REEVES
Associated Press
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Southern states are banding together to promote civil rights tourism across the region.
Fourteen states including all of the Deep South are joining to promote the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. It's a tourism website and campaign that will highlight about 130 sites linked to the modern civil rights movement.
The joint effort is being unveiled as part of the MLK holiday weekend.
Individual Southern states have used such promotions for years. But Alabama tourism director Lee Sentell says the states have never before joined together in a single push to bolster civil rights tourism.
Most states participating in the promotion are part of Travel South USA, which is funded by state tourism agencies. The organization has launched civilrightstrail.com and is placing advertisements to promote the trail.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The standoff between a gunman who is holding a 10-year-old boy hostage and police is entering hour 15, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.Full Story >
The standoff between a gunman who is holding a 10-year-old boy hostage and police is entering hour 15, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.Full Story >
The snow has moved off to the east, and colder air is settling in.Full Story >
The snow has moved off to the east, and colder air is settling in.Full Story >
African-American Cincinnati police and firefighters are awarding scholarships to students at an annual Martin Luther King Jr. banquet Saturday night.Full Story >
African-American Cincinnati police and firefighters are awarding scholarships to students at an annual Martin Luther King Jr. banquet Saturday night.Full Story >
Cities or counties will declare snow emergencies to indicate when a snow storm severely impacts road and parking conditions.Full Story >
Cities or counties will declare snow emergencies to indicate when a snow storm severely impacts road and parking conditions.Full Story >
The parents of a 2-year-old child who died in a Colerain Twp. apartment have been arrested and charged in his death.Full Story >
The parents of a 2-year-old child who died in a Colerain Twp. apartment have been arrested and charged in his death.Full Story >