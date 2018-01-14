Brawl at youth jail causes estimated $200,000 in damage

CLEVELAND (AP) - Authorities say teenagers fighting and rioting at a juvenile jail in Cleveland caused an estimated $200,000 in damage in the housing area as they smashed glass and damaged cell doors, showers, lights and a television.
The brawl at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center left a sheriff's officer and a juvenile inmate injured with cuts. Officials say a dozen juvenile inmates were separated after the incident.
Officials haven't released information about what started the fracas last Monday, which prompted a response from police and a SWAT team. Photos of the damage showed shattered panes of security glass and a large hole in a ceiling.
WJW-TV reports that audio recordings of the response included reports of juveniles breaking glass and spilling cleaners, creating a slippery, dangerous situation for responding officers.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A gunman who held a small boy boy hostage in standoff that spanned more than 30 hours used the small child as a "human shield," Butler County's sheriff revealed Sunday.Full Story >
A gunman who held a small boy boy hostage in standoff that spanned more than 30 hours used the small child as a "human shield," Butler County's sheriff revealed Sunday.Full Story >
The snow has moved off to the east, and colder air is settling in.Full Story >
The snow has moved off to the east, and colder air is settling in.Full Story >
African-American Cincinnati police and firefighters are awarding scholarships to students at an annual Martin Luther King Jr. banquet Saturday night.Full Story >
African-American Cincinnati police and firefighters are awarding scholarships to students at an annual Martin Luther King Jr. banquet Saturday night.Full Story >
Cities or counties will declare snow emergencies to indicate when a snow storm severely impacts road and parking conditions.Full Story >
Cities or counties will declare snow emergencies to indicate when a snow storm severely impacts road and parking conditions.Full Story >
The parents of a 2-year-old child who died in a Colerain Twp. apartment have been arrested and charged in his death.Full Story >
The parents of a 2-year-old child who died in a Colerain Twp. apartment have been arrested and charged in his death.Full Story >