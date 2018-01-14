Ohio native Clarence Page to receive journalism award

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) - Southwest Ohio native and Ohio University alumnus Clarence Page is being honored for a half-century of journalistic achievement.

The National Press Foundation says the Chicago Tribune columnist will receive the W.M. Kiplinger Distinguished Contributions to Journalism Award at its annual awards dinner in Washington D.C. on Feb. 15.

Page, 70, was born in Dayton and raised in Middletown, where he attended Middletown High School. After earning a journalism degree at Ohio University, he built a career as reporter, editor, syndicated columnist, author and commentator.

He earned the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary in 1989. He was named Ohio University's 2015 alumnus of the year.

The National Press Foundation judges stated that Page's "columns tackle the thorniest issues of the day - from immigration to discrimination - with good humor and humility."

