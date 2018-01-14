Tennessee murder suspect fatally shot in Kentucky

PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee say a murder suspect has been fatally shot by police in Kentucky.

The Portland Police Department says on its Facebook page that 39-year-old Jason D. Whittemore was shot Friday in Allen County, Kentucky.

The statement says Allen County sheriff's officers responding to reports of someone trying to enter homes confronted Whittemore, who brandished a weapon at officers before being shot. Whittemore is white. The statement didn't indicate the races of the officers involved.

Portland police had obtained warrants charging Whittemore with first-degree murder in a woman's death at his home on Thursday.

