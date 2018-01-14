Tennessee murder suspect fatally shot in Kentucky

PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee say a murder suspect has been fatally shot by police in Kentucky.
The Portland Police Department says on its Facebook page that 39-year-old Jason D. Whittemore was shot Friday in Allen County, Kentucky.
The statement says Allen County sheriff's officers responding to reports of someone trying to enter homes confronted Whittemore, who brandished a weapon at officers before being shot. Whittemore is white. The statement didn't indicate the races of the officers involved.
Portland police had obtained warrants charging Whittemore with first-degree murder in a woman's death at his home on Thursday.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The snow has moved off to the east, and colder air is settling in.Full Story >
The snow has moved off to the east, and colder air is settling in.Full Story >
A gunman who held a small boy boy hostage in standoff that spanned more than 30 hours used the small child as a "human shield," Butler County's sheriff revealed Sunday.Full Story >
A gunman who held a small boy boy hostage in standoff that spanned more than 30 hours used the small child as a "human shield," Butler County's sheriff revealed Sunday.Full Story >
African-American Cincinnati police and firefighters are awarding scholarships to students at an annual Martin Luther King Jr. banquet Saturday night.Full Story >
African-American Cincinnati police and firefighters are awarding scholarships to students at an annual Martin Luther King Jr. banquet Saturday night.Full Story >
Cities or counties will declare snow emergencies to indicate when a snow storm severely impacts road and parking conditions.Full Story >
Cities or counties will declare snow emergencies to indicate when a snow storm severely impacts road and parking conditions.Full Story >
The parents of a 2-year-old child who died in a Colerain Twp. apartment have been arrested and charged in his death.Full Story >
The parents of a 2-year-old child who died in a Colerain Twp. apartment have been arrested and charged in his death.Full Story >