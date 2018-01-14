Liberty Township teen arrested for stealing vehicles

A teenager was arrested early Sunday morning for stealing a vehicle, police officials say.

The theft happened on Irwin Cemetery Lane in Goshen Township.

Police officials say that Joseph Allan Smith, 18, of Liberty Township led police on a chase around 4 a.m. on Snider Road before spinning out and surrendering on State Route 28 east.

Smith was under the influence of drugs and alcohol, police said.

After investigating, police found that he stole two vehicles from the same driveway on Irwin Cemetery lane, crashing the first before getting it off the street.

Police officials say they found several GPS units inside the stolen vehicle. They believe Smith took them from unlocked vehicles in the area.

Smith is charged with grant theft, fleeing and eluding, and OVI.

Police are asking people living in the area to check their vehicle and call the Goshen Township Police Department if you find something has been stolen or tampered with.

