City of Cincinnati prepared for snow Monday

The City of Cincinnati is preparing for Monday's winter weather.

City officials say crews have been treating roads around-the-clock since Friday and will continue to do so. The Department of Public Services has 75 trucks on the road, working 12-hour rotations. DPS treats more than 3,100 lane miles of roadway.

The city is encouraging people to utilize off-street parking to give crews plenty of space on the road to do their jobs.

City officials say DPS has these resources to treat this winter weather event:

About 22,000 tons of salt

About 21,000 gallons of calcium chloride

About 16,000 gallons of beet juice

About 73,000 gallons of brine

81 pieces of equipment

City officials also say that you can get information on their snow plows and report urgent matters and service requests on their website.

