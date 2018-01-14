How you can help Joseph's Legacy with cat overpopulation

An overpopulation of cats is leading to more neglect and abuse cases in Butler County, local rescue Joseph's Legacy said.

President Meg Melampy said rescuers are getting an average of 10 calls a day regarding stray cats.



They have a TNR, or trap, neuter, release program in place, but they're asking the community to lend a hand.



If you have cats in your neighborhood, Melampy said you can help by feeding them, getting them spayed or neutered and making them winter shelters.



She said that even if you aren't an animal lover, it will make a positive impact.

"It's going to keep them out of the businesses, keeping them from going onto people's cars, into people's cars, and people complaining and hurting them," Melampy said. "There's a lot of upper respiratory that's going hand in hand with these poor cats that are trying to survive in the cold, and people who are being mean to them because there are so many, and people are shooting them and poisoning them because they don't want to see all the cats around."

To create a winter shelter for cats, Melampy said:

Start with a 30-gallon tote for one to two cats.

Cut five and a half inch diameter hole in the tote.

Insert Styrofoam cooler and cut hole in the Styrofoam to match the tote.

Add straw.

Add Styrofoam lid.

Add tote lid.

Melampy said there are programs available where cats can be altered for free or for a low cost. The Ohio Alleycat Resource and Spay/Neuter Clinic and the UCAN Nonprofit Spay and Neuter Clinic are two options.

Joseph's Legacy is still collecting donations to help fund the rescue's TNR program. You can donate here.

For more information, contact Joseph's Legacy.

