Invasive hemlock-killing insect found in 3 Ohio counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - State officials say an invasive hemlock-killing insect has been found recently in three Ohio counties.
Ohio's Department of Natural Resources and Department of Agriculture say that the hemlock woolly adelgid has been found in Lake and Geauga (jee-AW'-guh) counties in northeast Ohio and in Athens County in southeast Ohio.
The small, aphid-like insect native to Asia threatens two hemlock species in the eastern United States, where it was first reported in 1951 near Richmond, Virginia. Officials say it's now established in parts of 20 states.
The pest was first detected in Ohio in 2012.
State officials say Lake, Geauga and Athens counties will be included in Ohio's hemlock quarantine. That restricts movement of hemlock materials from infested counties into non-infested counties, among other requirements.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A gunman who held a small boy hostage in a standoff that spanned more than 30 hours used the small child as a "human shield," Butler County's sheriff revealed Sunday.Full Story >
A gunman who held a small boy hostage in a standoff that spanned more than 30 hours used the small child as a "human shield," Butler County's sheriff revealed Sunday.Full Story >
A Winter Weather Advisory continues for the entire Tri-State area.Full Story >
A Winter Weather Advisory continues for the entire Tri-State area.Full Story >
UC moved up two spots to No. 12 in the top 25 rankings after a convincing win at South Florida.Full Story >
UC moved up two spots to No. 12 in the top 25 rankings after a convincing win at South Florida.Full Story >
It’s only January, but there are some very important reasons to file your taxes early this year.Full Story >
It’s only January, but there are some very important reasons to file your taxes early this year.Full Story >
An arrest has been made in the case of a 26-year-old woman shot and killed in her Over-the-Rhine apartment.Cincinnati police are on scene of a homicide early Thursday.Full Story >
An arrest has been made in the case of a 26-year-old woman shot and killed in her Over-the-Rhine apartment.Cincinnati police are on scene of a homicide early Thursday.Full Story >