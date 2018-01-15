Pregnant teen who sued over abortion leaves federal custody

WASHINGTON (AP) - A pregnant immigrant teenager who told a judge that she was being prevented from having an abortion while in federal custody has been released, giving her the ability to obtain the procedure.
The Trump administration said in a court filing Sunday that the 17-year-old had been released to a "sponsor," an adult who is usually a family member.
The teen, who hasn't been identified by name, was the fourth pregnant immigrant teenager represented by the ACLU to go to court over the Department of Health and Human Services' policy of refusing to facilitate abortions for minors in its custody. The ACLU called her an "unaccompanied minor," suggesting she was detained while trying to enter the U.S.
A judge previously sided with the other teens represented by the ACLU.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
