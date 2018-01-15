Ohio to widen part of Interstate 70 starting this summer

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) - A 3-mile section of the interstate that cuts across Ohio's midsection will be widened in a project expected to start this summer, ahead of schedule.
Scott Schmid, of the Clark County-Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee, tells the Springfield News-Sun that the construction on Interstate 70 in Springfield will start in July.
The $52 million project involves adding a lane on the highway, redoing the existing lanes and replacing six bridges. The first phase was completed in fall 2015.
Schmid says the project will help reduce congestion during rush hour and improve traffic safety.
Schmid says construction originally was supposed to start in 2019, but the state Department of Transportation moved up the schedule.
The project is expected to be complete in 2021.
Information from: Springfield News-Sun, http://www.springfieldnewssun.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A gunman who held a small boy hostage in a standoff that spanned more than 30 hours used the small child as a "human shield," Butler County's sheriff revealed Sunday.Full Story >
A gunman who held a small boy hostage in a standoff that spanned more than 30 hours used the small child as a "human shield," Butler County's sheriff revealed Sunday.Full Story >
A Winter Weather Advisory continues for the entire Tri-State area.Full Story >
A Winter Weather Advisory continues for the entire Tri-State area.Full Story >
UC moved up two spots to No. 12 in the top 25 rankings after a convincing win at South Florida.Full Story >
UC moved up two spots to No. 12 in the top 25 rankings after a convincing win at South Florida.Full Story >
It’s only January, but there are some very important reasons to file your taxes early this year.Full Story >
It’s only January, but there are some very important reasons to file your taxes early this year.Full Story >
An arrest has been made in the case of a 26-year-old woman shot and killed in her Over-the-Rhine apartment.Cincinnati police are on scene of a homicide early Thursday.Full Story >
An arrest has been made in the case of a 26-year-old woman shot and killed in her Over-the-Rhine apartment.Cincinnati police are on scene of a homicide early Thursday.Full Story >