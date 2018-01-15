Crash closes eastbound I-74 in Dearborn County - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Crash closes eastbound I-74 in Dearborn County

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
File photo (Source: WXIX) File photo (Source: WXIX)
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN (FOX19) -

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 74 are closed near the Indiana/Ohio border.

The closure comes after a crash near U.S. 52 in southeastern Indiana. Authorities say there were no injuries as a result of the crash, which involved a semi and pickup truck.

Authorities also say a bridge near the crash scene was very slick Monday morning. Drivers are encouraged to proceed with caution and seek alternate routes.

