Image problem? Some cities end their role in A&E's 'Live PD'

By DAVE COLLINS
Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Some law enforcement agencies have ended their agreements to be on A&E Network's real-time police show "Live PD" as local government leaders concluded the program was making their communities look bad.
Those agencies include police departments in Bridgeport, Connecticut; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Streetsboro, Ohio. Government leaders say the national spotlight on criminal activity overshadowed the positive things happening in their communities.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina stopped doing the show in August, saying officers needed a break from the cameras.
The show airs Friday and Saturday nights. Live camera crews follow officers in several departments around the country, but there is at least a five-minute delay on the video.
Producers say that most feedback from police departments has been good and that the show aims to increase the transparency of policing.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A gunman who held a small boy hostage in a standoff that spanned more than 30 hours used the small child as a "human shield," Butler County's sheriff revealed Sunday.Full Story >
A gunman who held a small boy hostage in a standoff that spanned more than 30 hours used the small child as a "human shield," Butler County's sheriff revealed Sunday.Full Story >
A Winter Weather Advisory continues for the entire Tri-State area.Full Story >
A Winter Weather Advisory continues for the entire Tri-State area.Full Story >
UC moved up two spots to No. 12 in the top 25 rankings after a convincing win at South Florida.Full Story >
UC moved up two spots to No. 12 in the top 25 rankings after a convincing win at South Florida.Full Story >
It’s only January, but there are some very important reasons to file your taxes early this year.Full Story >
It’s only January, but there are some very important reasons to file your taxes early this year.Full Story >
An arrest has been made in the case of a 26-year-old woman shot and killed in her Over-the-Rhine apartment.Cincinnati police are on scene of a homicide early Thursday.Full Story >
An arrest has been made in the case of a 26-year-old woman shot and killed in her Over-the-Rhine apartment.Cincinnati police are on scene of a homicide early Thursday.Full Story >