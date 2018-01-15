Union: Veteran Cleveland policeman was hurt by man he killed

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland police union president says an off-duty, veteran officer working security at a bowling alley fatally shot a man who attacked and wounded the officer after an altercation.
Cleveland Fraternal Order of Police President Brian Betley says Sgt. Dean Graziolli was bruised and cut Saturday night and needed stitches. WJW-TV reports witnesses say Graziolli's face was bloodied.
Police investigating the shooting say a fight broke out in the bowling alley's bar area, and Graziolli escorted several men outside. Police say a 21-year-old man returned and assaulted Graziolli, who fired and hit him.
Police haven't publicly identified the man who was shot.
Cleveland.com reports Graziolli is a 26-year police veteran who in 2014 pleaded guilty to misdemeanor falsification charges and was fined for misrepresenting working time on his pay records.
