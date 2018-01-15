VIDEO: Bear cub locks self inside car, eats dog treats

Some Gatlinburg visitors got up close and personal with a wild bear this weekend.

Tanya Young said when she and others arrived at their cabin, they had six dog treats left inside their unlocked vehicle, according to WBIR.

Apparently, a bear cub smelled the treats, opened the door and went inside before the door closed.

Young and her friends noticed the bear trapped inside the car when they heard the car horn blowing. Another bear was nearby, standing on its hind legs.

After several attempts, the group managed to gently open the door and let the bear out.

The whole exchange was caught on video:

Nobody was harmed in the encounter.

