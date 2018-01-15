New Ohio poet laureate hopes to celebrate poetry in life

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's new poet laureate says he hopes to celebrate the legacy of poetry in the state and of Ohio poets.
David Lucas also wants to draw attention both to traditional poems and the way people encounter poetry in songs, conversation, slang words and jokes.
Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) named the 37-year-old Lucas the state's second poet laureate this month.
Lawmakers authorized the two-year position, which comes with a $5,000 stipend, in 2014. Ohio was the 45th state to create the poet laureate post.
Lucas, of Cleveland Heights, has taught at Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic Program in Medical Humanities.
Lucas succeeds the first poet laureate, suburban Columbus doctor and radiologist Amit Majmudar (UH'-miht MAHJ'-muh-dahr).
