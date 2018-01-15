Police: 12-year-old arrested after threatening to shoot Walmart employees, officers

A 12-year-old was recently arrested after an incident at a Hamilton Walmart.

Police say the boy threatened to shoot several employees before running away from the business. He was eventually detained in the rear of a cruiser.

During the course of his detainment, police say he threatened to "shoot all y'all" and stated that if he saw any officers who were involved in his arrested coming around his "block" he would shoot them and his "crew" would shoot them.

The boy's mother, Crystal Flores-Ortiz, 34, was arrested for disorderly conduct as a result of the incident, according to police. They said she used offensive language toward officers.

The boy is facing charges of intimidation, retaliation, inducing panic, and aggravated menacing.

