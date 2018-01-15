Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan dead at 46

Dolores O’Riordan, here in Italy in February 2012, died suddenly at a London recording studio on Wedneday. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

(RNN) – Dolores O’Riordan, lead singer of the popular ‘90s Irish rock band The Cranberries, died suddenly on Monday at age 46.

O’Riordan was reportedly at a recording studio in London, according to her publicist Lindsey Holmes.

“Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old. The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time," a statement to her publicist said according to the Irish publication The Journal.

“Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

The Limerick, Ireland band was known for their hits like "Zombie," "Dreams," and "Linger." Four of the band's albums hit the Top 20 in the U.S. Their debut album - 1993's Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We?" - sold more than 40 million albums worldwide.

O’Riordan was the youngest of seven children and was born and raised in Ballybricken in County Limerick.

She married Don Burton, former tour manager for Duran Duran. The couple had three children before divorcing after 20 years of marriage.

The Cranberries split up in 2003, but recently reunited. The Cranberries released the acoustic album "Something Else" in 2017, but the band’s Europian and North America tour was cut short because O'Riordan was suffering from back problems.

In 2014, O'Riordan was accused of assaulting three police officers and a flight attendant during a flight from New York to Ireland. She pleaded guilty and was fined 6,000 euros ($6,600), the AP reports. The BBC reports she did not serve time because her bipolar disorder was taken into consideration.

