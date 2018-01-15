Woman's necklace ripped off at bus stop, man with 'Duck Dynasty' hat sought

Cincinnati police are investigating the report of a robbery that involved two people riding a Metro bus.

They say it happened Sunday around 5:45 p.m. on the 900 block of Chateau Avenue.

The offender tried to take a woman's pocketbook after they got off the bus, police say, but he ripped off her necklace instead as she began to flee.

She was not injured.

The offender called himself Mitch while on the bus and stated that he lived near 8th and State, police said. He's described as a white man, about 40 years of age, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing around 150 pounds. He was wearing a yellow “Duck Dynasty” hat, a dirty brown Carhartt jacket, and blue jeans with paint splatter.

Anyone with information about this crime, or those involved in it, is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.

