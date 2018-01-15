Helicopter for utility work crashes in field, killing 2 men

STONY RIDGE, Ohio (AP) - A helicopter used for inspecting power lines has crashed into a snowy Ohio field, killing the two men on board.
It's not clear what caused the crash around midday Monday just south of the Ohio Turnpike in Wood County.
Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn says there was no sign of fire and no indication that the aircraft hit any utility lines.
FirstEnergy spokesman Doug Colafella tells The Blade that the victims were contractors for the utility. He didn't disclose the names of the men or their employer but said the contractor was working to notify the victims' families.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were expected to send investigators to the scene.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A gunman who held a small boy hostage in a standoff that spanned more than 30 hours used the small child as a "human shield," Butler County's sheriff revealed Sunday.Full Story >
A gunman who held a small boy hostage in a standoff that spanned more than 30 hours used the small child as a "human shield," Butler County's sheriff revealed Sunday.Full Story >
A Winter Weather Advisory continues for the entire Tri-State area.Full Story >
A Winter Weather Advisory continues for the entire Tri-State area.Full Story >
UC moved up two spots to No. 12 in the top 25 rankings after a convincing win at South Florida.Full Story >
UC moved up two spots to No. 12 in the top 25 rankings after a convincing win at South Florida.Full Story >
It’s only January, but there are some very important reasons to file your taxes early this year.Full Story >
It’s only January, but there are some very important reasons to file your taxes early this year.Full Story >
An arrest has been made in the case of a 26-year-old woman shot and killed in her Over-the-Rhine apartment.Cincinnati police are on scene of a homicide early Thursday.Full Story >
An arrest has been made in the case of a 26-year-old woman shot and killed in her Over-the-Rhine apartment.Cincinnati police are on scene of a homicide early Thursday.Full Story >