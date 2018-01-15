Top 25: Xavier, Bearcats side-by-side in latest men's basketball ranking

Chris Mack has been Xavier's head coach since 2009. (FOX19 NOW File)

The Xavier and the University of Cincinnati men's basketball teams are separated only by one spot in the newest AP poll.

UC moved up two spots to No. 12 in the top 25 rankings after a convincing win at South Florida.

Xavier d ropped one spot to No. 11 after splitting games against two ranked teams -- a loss at Villanova and a home win against Creighton. It’s the first time Xavier hasn’t been ranked in the Top 10 in six weeks.

The University of Kentucky is No. 18 in the poll and Ohio State is ranked for the first time this year at No. 22.

