XU's Marshall named Big East freshman of the week

Xavier’s Naji Marshall is the Big East freshman of the week. (Goxavier.edu)

Xavier’s Naji Marshall is the Big East freshman of the week.

Marshall, who started his second career game against Creighton, kick-started Xavier to one of its biggest wins of the season. In two games against Villanova and Creighton, Marshall averaged 11.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

[Top 25: Xavier, Bearcats side-by-side in latest men's basketball ranking]

Marshall scored in double figures in both games – 10 points against Creighton and 13 points against Villanova.

Xavier plays St. John’s at Cintas Center Wednesday night.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.