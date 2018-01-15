Honda Accord wins 'Car of the Year'

This year’s Accord model beat out the Toyota Camry and the Kia Stinger for the top prize. (Source: CNN)

DETROIT (CNN) – Honda took top honors at this year’s Detroit Auto Show.

The Honda Accord won the 2018 “Car of the Year” award, beating the Toyota Camry and the Kia Stinger.

In other prizes, the Volvo XC60 won “Utility of the Year,” and the Lincoln Navigator won “Truck of the Year.”

A panel of nearly 60 automotive journalists from the U.S. and Canada selected the winners.

Vehicles had to be substantially changed for the 2018 model year to be eligible for awards.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.