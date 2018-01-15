Fleeing man falls through frozen lake, is found unresponsive

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a man suspected of fleeing a crash apparently ran onto a frozen Ohio lake, fell through the ice, and was unresponsive when rescuers pulled him from the water more than an hour later.
The man was taken to a hospital Monday afternoon after rescue teams retrieved him from a small lake in the Cleveland suburb of Shaker Heights.
Local Fire Chief Patrick Sweeney tells WJW-TV that the conditions of the icy lake complicated the rescue effort.
Shaker Heights police Commander John Cole tells Cleveland.com that the man was suspected of running off after a hit-and-run crash that damaged property. Police haven't publicly identified the man.
