Video: Firefighter catches child thrown from balcony in inferno

She was making her way up to the ladder when "here comes a baby down to my arms."

Everyone made it out alive, thanks to the work of firefighters on the scene. (Source: Dekalb Co. Fire/WGCL/CNN)

DEKALB COUNTY, GA (WGCL/CNN) - Children were thrown from a third-floor balcony to firefighters waiting below as flames raged, consuming an apartment building.

The fire happened on Jan. 3, and one catch was captured on a firefighter's helmet cam.

Investigators said they believe the fire broke out on an outdoor patio. Everyone made it out alive.

"I was shocked. The first thing I heard was the screams," fire victim Tierra Pyles said.

Pyles, who was home at the time, said a neighbor told her to get out and get out fast.

"I run to get my sister out of the room," she said. "We run outside, and as soon as I run outside, I look to my left and I just see the building in flames. And I see the firefighters catching babies. I also saw people jumping off their balconies."

While they figure out what comes next, the victims are thankful for those firefighters.

At the First Baptist Church of Avondale Estates, neighbors have set up a donation drive to help the families displaced by the fire.

"The first thing is we have a lot of toiletries," volunteer Patti Ghezzi said. "These are kids coats and adult coats. I had things under control until yesterday."

Ghezzi said the community has already raised $14,000.

She knew she wanted to help after seeing the pulse-pounding video of those children being thrown from the burning building.

"I really was just blown away by the heroism of the parents to have that level of trust and clear thinking to be able to get their kids out safely, and I was really in awe of the firefighters," she said.

The full rescue video is shown on the Local 1492 Facebook page.

