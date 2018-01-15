Gospel star Edwin Hawkins, known for 'Oh Happy Day,' dies

Grammy winner Edwin Hawkins, the gospel star best known for the crossover hit "Oh Happy Day," died Monday at age 74.Full Story >
Shows about women win big at 23rd annual Critics' Choice AwardsFull Story >
The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California townFull Story >
Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportationFull Story >
It's a battle of the breast pumps at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, where more attention is being given to tech innovations for parenting, pregnancy and women's healthFull Story >
Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and MazdaFull Story >
Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missingFull Story >
A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's packFull Story >
The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missingFull Story >
