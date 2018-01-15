Man shot in Roselawn sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head and sent to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. on Monday in the 7800 block of Dawn Road.

Officers located the 28-year-old victim and transported him to UC Medical Center.

Police said the victim was conscious and alert but suffered lie-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for a suspect.

If you have any information, contact CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

