Port of Toledo in northwest Ohio saw more cargo in 2017

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Port officials in northwest Ohio say the cargo moving through the Port of Toledo in 2017 increased by nearly 16 percent compared with the previous year.
The Blade reports that a rebound in iron ore traffic help boost the cargo tonnage figures. The tonnage of iron ore shipments more than doubled from 2016 to 2017. By weight, it accounted for more than one-third of the cargo through the port last year.
The Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority says the port saw more than 9.6 million tons of cargo overall last year.
The authority's vice president of business development, Joe Cappel, says a new plant slated to open in the area in 2020 and produce hot-briquetted iron is expected to eventually give the port's iron ore traffic another boost.
