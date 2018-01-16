Estate of officer who died in crash sues motorcycle makers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Two motorcycle manufacturers and their trainers are accused of negligence in a lawsuit over the death of a central Ohio police officer.
Sean Johnson lost control of his motorcycle during an on-duty training ride with fellow officers from Hilliard and fell to his death from an elevated ramp along Interstate 270 in May 2016.
The Columbus Dispatch reports Johnson's estate filed a wrongful death lawsuit last month against Victory Police Motorcycles LLC, Victory's sales director, Polaris Industries Inc., and Polaris' trainer. The suit seeking unspecified damages alleges the officers were traveling in close formation but weren't properly trained for riding so closely.
The newspaper says Polaris' trainer declined to comment, and the other parties couldn't be reached for comment Monday, which was a holiday for many employers.
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Prepare for another morning of icy roads and dangerously low wind chills.Full Story >
Prepare for another morning of icy roads and dangerously low wind chills.Full Story >
Everbody's favorite singing principal is back. This time, Chad Caddell of Union Pointe Academy is covering the Taylor Swift hit "Blank Space."Full Story >
Everbody's favorite singing principal is back. This time, Chad Caddell of Union Pointe Academy is covering the Taylor Swift hit "Blank Space."Full Story >
Residents in the Colerain Township area are reporting loud bangs, trembling houses and flashing lights, and officials haven't pinpointed what might be causing it.Full Story >
Residents in the Colerain Township area are reporting loud bangs, trembling houses and flashing lights, and officials haven't pinpointed what might be causing it.Full Story >
The parents of a 2-year-old child who died in a Colerain Twp. apartment have been arrested and charged in his death.Full Story >
The parents of a 2-year-old child who died in a Colerain Twp. apartment have been arrested and charged in his death.Full Story >
Law enforcement officers in northern Kentucky are warning drivers about black ice after a crash involving a police cruiser. The Park Hills police department on Monday posted a Facebook video of a vehicle plowing into a cruiser. The crash was caught on the officer’s dashboard camera. No one was injured and the police unit is still in operation. Black ice can be difficult to spot. It forms when liquid on an otherwise clear roadway freezes as temperatures drop, according to...Full Story >
Law enforcement officers in northern Kentucky are warning drivers about black ice after a crash involving a police cruiser. The Park Hills police department on Monday posted a Facebook video of a vehicle plowing into a cruiser. The crash was caught on the officer’s dashboard camera. No one was injured and the police unit is still in operation. Black ice can be difficult to spot. It forms when liquid on an otherwise clear roadway freezes as temperatures drop, according to...Full Story >