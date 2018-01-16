US allies from Korean War meet on North Korean nuke threat

Everbody's favorite singing principal is back. This time, Chad Caddell of Union Pointe Academy is covering the Taylor Swift hit "Blank Space."Full Story >
Prepare for another morning of icy roads and dangerously low wind chills.Full Story >
Residents in the Colerain Township area are reporting loud bangs, trembling houses and flashing lights, and officials haven't pinpointed what might be causing it.Full Story >
The parents of a 2-year-old child who died in a Colerain Twp. apartment have been arrested and charged in his death.Full Story >
Law enforcement officers in northern Kentucky are warning drivers about black ice after a crash involving a police cruiser. The Park Hills police department on Monday posted a Facebook video of a vehicle plowing into a cruiser. The crash was caught on the officer’s dashboard camera. No one was injured and the police unit is still in operation. Black ice can be difficult to spot. It forms when liquid on an otherwise clear roadway freezes as temperatures drop, according to...Full Story >
Shows about women win big at 23rd annual Critics' Choice AwardsFull Story >
The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California townFull Story >
The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California townFull Story >
Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportationFull Story >
Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportationFull Story >
It's a battle of the breast pumps at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, where more attention is being given to tech innovations for parenting, pregnancy and women's healthFull Story >
Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and MazdaFull Story >
Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missingFull Story >
A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's packFull Story >
The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missingFull Story >
