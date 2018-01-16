Breastfeeding mom asked to cover up or leave Chick-fil-A

Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places. (Source: WDAY/CNN)

FARGO, ND (WDAY/CNN) – A Chick-fil-A store owner has apologized after a breastfeeding mother says she was asked to cover up or leave the restaurant.

Macy Hornung, her husband Casey and their 7-month-old Ziggy attended the soft opening at a Fargo, ND, Chick-Fil-A Saturday evening.

While there, Ziggy was hungry, so Macy Hornung began to nurse the child.

The mother says as she was nursing the baby, the restaurant’s owner, Kimberly Flamm, came up to her and asked her to cover up because men and children were present.

"Just complete shock – all I'm doing is feeding my baby,” Macy Hornung said.

The mother wrote on Facebook she was “showing no more than the upper portion” of her breast, “barely more than what was visible in my shirt.”

Further, North Dakota law allows a woman to breastfeed her child in a public location.

"They had no problem with me feeding her French fries, so why is it such a problem that I'm feeding her from my breast?" Macy Hornung said.

Because Ziggy won’t nurse with a cover, the family packed up their things and left.

After getting home, the couple posted a negative review for the location and shared the experience on Facebook.

"Angry for the words that woman spoke – I was angry for the way my wife was treated,” Casey Hornung said.

Many others jumped in to come to the mother’s defense, leaving the Chick-fil-A, which hasn’t officially opened, with only 2.5 stars on Facebook.

Flamm posted a public apology on the franchise’s Facebook page Sunday, stating “I ask for your forgiveness on this matter as I learn from it. My goal is to provide a warm and welcoming environment for all of my guests.”

Macy Hornung says she just hopes something like this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

