Singing principal parodies Taylor Swift: 'Sign up for a snow day baby and I'll write your name'

Everybody's favorite singing principal is parodying the Taylor Swift hit 'Blank Space' in his latest hilarious offering.

"Is it gonna snow forever? Kids I miss you every day," Union Pointe Academy Principal Chad Caddell belts out from underneath a hoodie.

"Coming back feels like never. You probably don't care anyway. But I'm really happy for ya. That's why I'm here to say: Sign up for a snow day, baby, and I'll write your name."

