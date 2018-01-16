Best places to sled

Cold conditions continue Tuesday and, with more snow on the ground after another round of snow showers, many schools have cancelled class.

A snow day means kids across the Tri-State will be looking for fun things to do around town, and sledding may be the perfect activity.

Thanks to yelp, we have identified the best sledding hills in the area, recommended by yelp reviewers.

From the Burnett Woods in Clifton to Devou Park in Covington, the Tri-State has plenty of hills to keep the kids entertained.



LIST: Best sledding hills

Good morning! It's going to be a cold one! We are live all morning touring the "best sledding hills" in the area. Join us on @FOX19 Now. #CincyWX pic.twitter.com/aZJ6e114qs — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) January 16, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.