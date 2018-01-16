Police investigating fatal shooting of man and woman in car

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland police say a man and a woman were both fatally shot in the head and that they are investigating the shootings.
Cleveland police spokesman Det. Reginald Lanton says officials discovered the unidentified victims Monday morning. The victim's bodies were found in a car. Investigators were focusing their efforts on a silver car parked at a curb in an eastern neighborhood of the city.
Police tape blocked off the car itself, the surrounding street and the front yard of a home. Police also spoke with multiple people in the area.
Investigators haven't said if they have identified any suspects.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
