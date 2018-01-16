Standoff suspect heads to court

The man charged with holding a child hostage and firing multiple rounds at police during a 30-hour standoff is set to make his first court appearance Tuesday or Wednesday.

Donald Gazaway, 31, has been held without bond at the Butler County Jail since Sunday morning. That's when he finally surrendered to a SWAT team after holding them at bay since late Friday.

Gazaway is charged with kidnapping, felonious assault and inducing panic.

As of Tuesday morning, his court date has yet to be officially scheduled.

Jail officials said he will appear Tuesday or Wednesday morning in Butler County Area II Court n downtown Hamilton.

Authorities say Gazaway fired 20 to 30 bullets at them while keeping a 10-year-old boy in front of him.

The standoff unfolded late Friday through early Sunday, when he surrendered after a car he was in with the boy ran out of gas.

When you hear debate about the militarization of American policing, please remember suspect fired 20+ shots at officers was arrested w/o injury, 10-yr-old hostage safely rescued, & many officer/citizen lives were safeguarded by use of this armored vehicle! https://t.co/CHlpV7TTZE pic.twitter.com/4w7YBrenlO — Craig R. Bucheit (@craigbucheit) January 15, 2018

An investigation continues into what led up to the standoff.

Gazaway got into a dispute with the boy's mother inside the woman's apartment late Friday, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

He demanded money from her, and she refused, Jones said.

He pulled out a gun, and that's when she ran out, along with a male friend.

They left her son behind with the gunman and called the police.

When deputies responded, Gallaway fired shots at them, so they took cover and summoned the SWAT team.

Once SWAT was on scene, Gallway fired several more bullets, striking an armored SWAT vehicle and a SWAT robot.

No one was hurt, and authorities did not return fire. They did not want to escalate the situation further and risk more harm to the boy.

Gallaway is likely to remain locked now for a while.

He has been on parole following his release from a state prison in July, state records show.

His weekend arrest is a violation of that parole. Given the seriousness of the new charges, Gazaway is all but guaranteed to go back to prison to finish serving the rest of his original sentence.

He served more than four years for a felonious assault conviction with a gun specification in Hamilton County.

Back in 2013, Gazaway was accused of attempting to harm five people by firing several shots during an argument at a party of 30 or more people at U.S. 50 and Cooper Avenue in Cleves, an affidavit states.

