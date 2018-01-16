More than 100 schools issue delays or close. See the latest list in the app

More than 100 schools are closed or operating on delays Tuesday due to the latest round of snow and arctic air.

Anywhere from 2-3 inches has fallen across the Tri-State since Monday. Snow continues this morning in parts of our region south and east of downtown Cincinnati.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday for all of Northern Kentucky and our Ohio counties except for Butler and Warren.

A Wind Chill Advisory also is up for southeastern Indiana and Butler and Warren counties until 3 p.m. Wind chills can run as low as -15.

It's 11 degrees with a wind chill of -4 at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. We'll drop a few more degrees before daybreak.

