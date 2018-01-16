Police name suspect in wounding of 4 South Carolina officers

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

YORK, S.C. (AP) - Four law enforcement officers, including three sheriff's deputies, were shot and wounded after responding to a domestic call in South Carolina early Tuesday.

The suspect, who was also wounded in a shootout, was identified as Christian Thomas McCall, 47, of York County, State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said Tuesday.

Deputies had been called to a home north of York around 10 p.m. Monday, Berry said.

Berry said deputies told him the suspect had left the home by the time officers arrived.

During the initial search for the suspect early Tuesday, a York city officer who had a police dog with him was shot and wounded, Berry said. There was no immediate word on whether the dog was hurt.

As officers later searched some woods, deputies were met by a barrage of gunfire, Berry said, and three deputies were hit. The suspect also was wounded.

The suspect had several "long guns," Berry said. He did not know the specific type of weapons.

All four officers, as well as the suspect, were taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, Berry said. There was no word on their condition. Sheriff Kevin Tolson was at the hospital Tuesday morning, Berry said.

"We could really use your prayers. We could really use your thoughts," sheriff's spokesman Trent Faris said during a news conference. Faris also had no word on the officers' conditions. He did not immediately respond to messages for additional information.

No one answered the door at McCall's two-story brick home later Tuesday morning. The yard was well-maintained and was lined with lights. There were several cars in the driveway.

A neighbor, Roger Gilfillan, said he was stunned to find out who might be involved.

"This is baffling," Gilfillan said, noting McCall lived in the home with his wife and three children.

"They were real nice people. He just kept to himself," said Gilfillan. McCall frequently walked around the neighborhood, but would only speak when someone spoke to him. McCall never appeared to cause any trouble, Gilfillan said.

Berry said a SLED helicopter and agents assisted in the search and investigation. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police also were helping with the case.

Berry said all of the officers are white men, as is McCall.

York is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Charlotte.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.