Federal authorities probing Ohio helicopter crash, 2 killed

STONY RIDGE, Ohio (AP) - Federal investigators will try to determine what caused the fatal crash of a helicopter used for inspecting power lines.
Both men aboard died Monday. FirstEnergy said both were contractors doing transmission line inspection work in northwest Ohio.
The Wood County sheriff's office has identified the pilot as 32-year-old Tyson Snyder of Wooster, Ohio, and his passenger as 62-year-old Jeffrey Fluharty of Fairmont, West Virginia.
The sheriff's office says a caller reported that the helicopter went down suddenly in the crash around midday Monday just south of the Ohio Turnpike.
Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn says there was no sign of fire and no indication that the aircraft hit any utility lines.
Authorities say the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Attorneys for Shayna Hubers want to block a jury from hearing her statements to police the night she killed Ryan Poston – statements a prosecutor said were part of the "Shayna Hubers Show."Full Story >
Attorneys for Shayna Hubers want to block a jury from hearing her statements to police the night she killed Ryan Poston – statements a prosecutor said were part of the "Shayna Hubers Show."Full Story >
The Cincinnati Homicide Unit is on the scene of a death investigation in Mt. Auburn.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Homicide Unit is on the scene of a death investigation in Mt. Auburn.Full Story >
Bengals long snapper Clark Harris has been named to the Pro Bowl.Full Story >
Bengals long snapper Clark Harris has been named to the Pro Bowl.Full Story >
A strip club manager pleaded guilty to numerous drugs charges and illegally operating a sexually oriented business on Tuesday.Full Story >
A strip club manager pleaded guilty to numerous drugs charges and illegally operating a sexually oriented business on Tuesday.Full Story >
Princeton High School senior Darius Bazley has been selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American game.?Full Story >
Princeton High School senior Darius Bazley has been selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American game.?Full Story >