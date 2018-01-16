Ohio authorities warn of Muskingum River ice jam hazards

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in eastern Ohio are watching for hazardous ice jams on the Muskingum River during the latest winter freeze.
Emergency management officials say four people were rescued from high waters over the weekend and several homes were evacuated. A large, miles-long, ice jam caused water to rise quickly.
Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said some docks have detached and a boat was washed into the river. Authorities are checking bridges to make sure they aren't damaged.
Authorities say the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has shut down water from the Wills Creek Dam to help control water flow.
However, new snow could add to river volume.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Attorneys for Shayna Hubers want to block a jury from hearing her statements to police the night she killed Ryan Poston – statements a prosecutor said were part of the "Shayna Hubers Show."Full Story >
Attorneys for Shayna Hubers want to block a jury from hearing her statements to police the night she killed Ryan Poston – statements a prosecutor said were part of the "Shayna Hubers Show."Full Story >
The Cincinnati Homicide Unit is on the scene of a death investigation in Mt. Auburn.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Homicide Unit is on the scene of a death investigation in Mt. Auburn.Full Story >
Bengals long snapper Clark Harris has been named to the Pro Bowl.Full Story >
Bengals long snapper Clark Harris has been named to the Pro Bowl.Full Story >
A strip club manager pleaded guilty to numerous drugs charges and illegally operating a sexually oriented business on Tuesday.Full Story >
A strip club manager pleaded guilty to numerous drugs charges and illegally operating a sexually oriented business on Tuesday.Full Story >
Princeton High School senior Darius Bazley has been selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American game.?Full Story >
Princeton High School senior Darius Bazley has been selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American game.?Full Story >