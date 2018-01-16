Madeira police ask for help finding missing woman

Larissa O. Kosel, 41, has not been seen for more than 24 hours. (Provided)

Police in Madeira are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered adult.

Larissa O. Kosel, 41, was last seen by her family in the 7400 block of Shawnee Run Road around 8 a.m. Monday, according to police.

She left unexpectedly on foot with no known destination. Police said she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Kosel was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a black fleece shirt and no winter coat. She is 5’3” and 110 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information about Kosel’s whereabouts is asked to call Madeira Police at 513-272-4214.

