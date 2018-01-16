Madeira police ask for help finding missing woman - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Madeira police ask for help finding missing woman

MADEIRA, OH (FOX19) -

Police in Madeira are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered adult.

Larissa O. Kosel, 41, was last seen by her family in the 7400 block of Shawnee Run Road around 8 a.m. Monday, according to police.

She left unexpectedly on foot with no known destination. Police said she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Kosel was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a black fleece shirt and no winter coat. She is 5’3” and 110 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information about Kosel’s whereabouts is asked to call Madeira Police at 513-272-4214. 

