100 million Americans are in the path of winter storm systems

ATLANTA (RNN) – Got miserable weather? You’ve got plenty of company.
Mother Nature isn’t being particularly picky these days.
From southern Texas to the northern tip of Maine, about a third Americans are under winter weather advisories.
100 Million under Winter Storm Warnings or Winter Weather Advisories. This storm isn't about how much snow is falling but WHERE! 2-3" in Memphis & Shreveport, LA. #NewOrleans & Florida Panhandle you are next. pic.twitter.com/hL2uEhy2Dm— Bill Karins (@BillKarins) January 16, 2018
Down along the Texas Gulf Coast, snow and freezing rain are reported.
Starting to see SNOW up near Conroe, the Woodlands, Bush airport.— Collin Myers ABC13 (@CollinMyers_) January 16, 2018
Areas SW-More Freezing Rain@abc13houston
7:50a pic.twitter.com/K1HLjjvvCJ
Ice coats the roads in northern Louisiana, but local cops are cool with it.
This officer from @ShreveportPD "ice skated" to the scene of one of many accidents following a flash freeze and 2-3" of snow. Temps stay in the 20s today so no melting. Please stay off these roads! pic.twitter.com/6sv1tU5LGT— Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) January 16, 2018
In Arkansas, the snow is bringing some unexpected sights.
Snow day in Arkansas! ?? ?? #arwx @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/Le9lxpRhlE— Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) January 16, 2018
It no secret that southern states don’t always handle winter weather well. WLBT meteorologist Barbie Bassett in Jackson declared Mississippi closed.
In neighboring Alabama, the governor issued a state of emergency.
At one half inch of snow, Alabama shuts down. At one inch, a collapse of society begins. @waff48— Nathaniel White (@Real_NateWhite) January 16, 2018
As the winter weather works its way up the East Coast, the National Weather Service warns residents to expect freezing rain, sleet and snow.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are possible across much of the central and eastern U.S. over the next few days, including portions of the South. Check https://t.co/VyWINDk3xP often for updates. pic.twitter.com/ifLOGfZPxt— NWS (@NWS) January 15, 2018
For the Northeast, the storm system is still a day away. A dusting of powder greeted folks in areas where snow is a regular part of the forecast this time of year.
Update: Very light snow overnight has dropped a half inch of snow in Albany, NY where winter weather advisory is in effect. I am targeting Worcester, MA for coverage of coastal storm for @breakingweather pic.twitter.com/biknEpWwYd— Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) January 16, 2018
Other parts of the country aren’t exempt either. The Northwest is bracing for heavy wind and rain, as well as snow, in the mountains.
Wintry weather and hazardous travel from TX to the Nor'east and Mid-Atlantic is forecast through Wed. Out west, a series of weather systems will bring locally heavy rain, strong winds, and mountain snows to much of the west coast, and into the Great Basin and northern Rockies. pic.twitter.com/le3eX8o8NH— NWS (@NWS) January 15, 2018
Bitterly cold temperatures blanket the Midwest. Wind chills are well below zero. Gloves, hats and scarves aren’t just fashion accessories, they’re safety devices.
Dangerous wind chills this morning. Bundle up as frostbite may occur within minutes if skin is unprotected. #newx #iawx pic.twitter.com/dYejUIlJ3J— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) January 16, 2018
It's very cold in Tennessee too. Knock, knock. Who's there?
When in doubt about how to handle wintry weather, always consult our Canadian friends to the north. They’re pretty good with snow and ice. Plus, they have a wicked sense of humor.
It’s sad that we have to post this every winter... *sigh* but here goes: THIS is a *Magical Snow Wand* (snow brush.) It will help you magically remove snow from your windows so you can see to drive. We know you don’t want to get wet & cold... but... please? #nltraffic #nlwx pic.twitter.com/tQ1ylQ4nFw— Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (@RNC_PoliceNL) January 16, 2018
