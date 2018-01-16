100 million Americans are in the path of winter storm systems - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

100 million Americans are in the path of winter storm systems

ATLANTA (RNN) – Got miserable weather? You’ve got plenty of company.

Mother Nature isn’t being particularly picky these days.

From southern Texas to the northern tip of Maine, about a third Americans are under winter weather advisories.

Down along the Texas Gulf Coast, snow and freezing rain are reported.

Ice coats the roads in northern Louisiana, but local cops are cool with it.

In Arkansas, the snow is bringing some unexpected sights.

It no secret that southern states don’t always handle winter weather well. WLBT meteorologist Barbie Bassett in Jackson declared Mississippi closed.

In neighboring Alabama, the governor issued a state of emergency.

As the winter weather works its way up the East Coast, the National Weather Service warns residents to expect freezing rain, sleet and snow.

For the Northeast, the storm system is still a day away. A dusting of powder greeted folks in areas where snow is a regular part of the forecast this time of year.

Other parts of the country aren’t exempt either. The Northwest is bracing for heavy wind and rain, as well as snow, in the mountains.

Bitterly cold temperatures blanket the Midwest. Wind chills are well below zero. Gloves, hats and scarves aren’t just fashion accessories, they’re safety devices.

It's very cold in Tennessee too.  Knock, knock. Who's there?

When in doubt about how to handle wintry weather, always consult our Canadian friends to the north. They’re pretty good with snow and ice. Plus, they have a wicked sense of humor.

