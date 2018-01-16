How you can work from home for Apple

What sounds better than getting paid to work all from the comfort of your couch?

Apple is hoping the answer to that question is 'nothing'. That's because the tech giant is hiring people to be Apple At Home Advisors.

Apple At Home Advisors are the people who respond to those contacting the company for help.

You'll answer questions about Apple products and services, and help people access their devices, the company says.

Don't get too comfortable though, Apple stresses that this is a professional role. Apple says you will need a quiet, distraction-free work space with a door you can shut, a chair, a desk for the iMac and headset they provide you with, and your own network connection.

The tech company says you'll get paid as you learn their technologies and get familiar with their approach to customer conversations. Those conversations will be guided by a live instructor through an online program.

You will also use video conversations and and chat tools to keep in touch with your coworkers and manager, Apple says.

The position, including part-time, comes with a benefits package that includes product discounts and paid time away. Apple says they also offer resources to promote career development for those who want to stay with the company in different roles.

Apple also has more work from home positions including At Home Team Managers and At Home Area Managers.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.