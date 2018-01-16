Grandmother facing charge after leaving grandson in running car

A 67-year-old woman faces a charge of child endangering for a Jan. 2 incident during which she left her car running at a convenience store.

It happened near the One Stop Market on the 3300 block of Glenmore Avenue. Police say Jeremy Cole drove off with a 7-year-old in the backseat, eventually dumping the child about two miles away in a parking lot in freezing temperatures.

Police quickly found the boy, who turned out to be Janie Smith's grandson. Smith faces the charge of child endangering as well as a traffic ticket as a result of the incident. She was slated to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

Cole is already in jail, charged with kidnapping and robbery.

